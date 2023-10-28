767 schools damaged in rain get Rs 10 cr assistance

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, October 27

At least 767 schools have been damaged in the floods which hit the state two months back. For carrying out the repair work in these government schools, the Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management has released Rs 10 crore. These include 494 primary schools, 132 middle, 74 high and 67 senior secondary schools.

The maximum number of damaged school buildings and furniture are 259 in Ropar district, followed by 117 in Mohali, 105 in Amritsar, 74 in Patiala, 65 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 33 in Gurdaspur, 19 in Fazilka, 17 in Hoshiarpur, 15 in Faridkot, 13 in Jalandhar, 12 in SBS Nagar, 11 in Sangrur, seven in Mansa, six in Moga, four in Bathinda, three in Pathankot, two each in Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Tarn Taran and one in Ferozepur.

In this regard, Rs 4.29 crore have been released for Ropar district, Rs 1.29 crore for Mohali and Rs 1.16 crore for Amritsar.

In a letter to all these 767 affected schools, the Department of School Education, Punjab, has issued directions to utilise these funds before year-end so that students do not face problem in attending their classes during the coming winter season.

While the complaints of extensive damage to furniture and almirahs is most common in all these schools, the flooring and boundary wall of many schools have been damaged as they remained inundated with rainwater for many days together.

In the worst-hit region of Ropar, Mohali and Amritsar, schools were even used to house children and families displaced by floods.

“School education has been prioritised in relief efforts as it puts the education of a large number of children at great risk. We know that longer the children remain away from school following a natyral disaster like this, the less likely it is that they’ll return,” said a senior functionary of the department.

Midday meal stocks damaged

As there was extensive damage to the foodgrains stored for midday meal in many schools, the Department of School Education had asked all schools to provide details of the items affected by the floods. In Government Middle School, Gandhi Basti, Kotkapura in Faridkot, all food stocks and flooring have been damaged. It has got Rs 59,200 for floor repairs.

