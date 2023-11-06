78% of Punjab farm fires in last eight days

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, November 5

Of the total 17,403 farm fires recorded across Punjab from October 1 to November 5 this year, 13,617 incidents (78.25 per cent) were reported in the last eight days from October 29 to November 5, shows data procured from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

Punjab today witnessed 3,230 stubble burning cases, the highest in a single day this season. Sangrur saw the maximum 551, followed by Ferozepur with 299, Mansa 293, Bathinda 247, Barnala 189, Ludhiana 184, Moga 179, Tarn Taran 177, Jalandhar 155 and Patiala 127.

The Tribune had earlier highlighted that the farm fires would pick up in the beginning of November as farmers have to prepare their fields for sowing of wheat, the ideal period for which is considered from November 1 to 15.

As nearly 30 per cent of the paddy crop is yet to be harvested, the authorities are worried that the delayed harvesting along with a shorter window for sowing wheat could lead to a significant rise in farm fire incidents in the coming days. Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) of cities with lesser farm fires has started to improve. In Amritsar, 56 stubble burning cases were witnessed today and the city’s AQI stood at 176. In comparison, Bathinda saw 247 farm fires and its AQI was recorded at 365. Jalandhar saw 155 fires and 256 AQI.

Karamjit Singh Dhaliwal, Assistant Professor at the Department of Physics at Punjabi University in Patiala, said that due to adverse weather conditions, the pollution particulate matter remained suspended in the atmosphere, leading to hazy conditions. “Currently, the average wind speed across Punjab is less than 3 km per hour…. The hazy atmosphere does not allow sunrays to reach the earth’s surface,” said Dhaliwal, also the principal investigator of ‘ISRO-GBP ARFI Research Project’.

Till November 5 this year, 17,403 farm fires have been recorded in Punjab compared to 29,400 in the corresponding period last year. The total fires in 2016 stood at 81,042, 45,384 in 2017, 50,590 in 2018, 55,210 in 2019, 76,590 in 2020, 71,304 in 2021 and 49,922 in 2022.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution