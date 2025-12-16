Rs 79.93-cr assets of ethanol plant attached over groundwater pollution

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jalandhar Zonal Office, has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 79.93 crore belonging to Malbros International Private Limited under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The attached assets include land, buildings, plant and machinery. The ED launched the investigation based on a criminal complaint filed by the Punjab Pollution Control Board against the company for allegedly violating the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, by injecting untreated wastewater into deep aquifers through reverse boring.

In a press note, ED officials said the investigation revealed that the company’s industrial unit at Mansoorwala village was involved in generating proceeds of crime by deliberately polluting groundwater. This was allegedly done by covertly injecting untreated effluents into deep aquifers and repeatedly discharging wastewater onto land, drains and an adjoining mill area.

The ED said the unit’s daily operations involved persistent illegal discharge of untreated effluents, causing “large-scale irreparable ecological damage” in the form of water pollution. It added that this led to health hazards, crop loss, cattle deaths and serious health impact on residents of nearby villages.

On July 16, 2024, searches were conducted at six locations under Section 17 of the PMLA, during which Rs 78.15 lakh in cash was seized from the plant premises and from its directors.

The ethanol plant is reportedly owned by former SAD MLA and liquor baron Deep Malhotra. Villagers have been protesting outside the plant since July 2022 under the banner of “Sanjha Morcha”, alleging groundwater pollution.

On January 17 last year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the closure of the plant through a video message on social media. However, protesters refused to lift the dharna, seeking written orders by the state government, which are still awaited.

Last month, the state government, in an affidavit submitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on November 2 by Manish Kumar, Special Secretary, Science, Technology & Environment, termed the unit a “rogue” industry with a documented history of violating environmental norms.