DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Rs 79.93-cr assets of ethanol plant attached over groundwater pollution

Rs 79.93-cr assets of ethanol plant attached over groundwater pollution

article_Author
Anirudh Gupta
Our Correspondent
Ferozepur, Updated At : 02:00 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ethanol plant of Malbros International Private Limited at Mansoorwala village. File photo
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jalandhar Zonal Office, has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 79.93 crore belonging to Malbros International Private Limited under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Advertisement

The attached assets include land, buildings, plant and machinery. The ED launched the investigation based on a criminal complaint filed by the Punjab Pollution Control Board against the company for allegedly violating the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, by injecting untreated wastewater into deep aquifers through reverse boring.

Advertisement

In a press note, ED officials said the investigation revealed that the company’s industrial unit at Mansoorwala village was involved in generating proceeds of crime by deliberately polluting groundwater. This was allegedly done by covertly injecting untreated effluents into deep aquifers and repeatedly discharging wastewater onto land, drains and an adjoining mill area.

Advertisement

The ED said the unit’s daily operations involved persistent illegal discharge of untreated effluents, causing “large-scale irreparable ecological damage” in the form of water pollution. It added that this led to health hazards, crop loss, cattle deaths and serious health impact on residents of nearby villages.

On July 16, 2024, searches were conducted at six locations under Section 17 of the PMLA, during which Rs 78.15 lakh in cash was seized from the plant premises and from its directors.

Advertisement

The ethanol plant is reportedly owned by former SAD MLA and liquor baron Deep Malhotra. Villagers have been protesting outside the plant since July 2022 under the banner of “Sanjha Morcha”, alleging groundwater pollution.

On January 17 last year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the closure of the plant through a video message on social media. However, protesters refused to lift the dharna, seeking written orders by the state government, which are still awaited.

Last month, the state government, in an affidavit submitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on November 2 by Manish Kumar, Special Secretary, Science, Technology & Environment, termed the unit a “rogue” industry with a documented history of violating environmental norms.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts