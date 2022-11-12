7K cases and 10 deaths, dengue stings Punjab; 15-40 age group hit most

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, November 11

Punjab has reported more than 7,000 dengue cases and 10 deaths in the past few months, with health officials apprehending a further uptick in the caseload in the next few days.

A majority of the patients are in the 15-40 age group.

Epidemiologist Dr Sumeet said the younger population was more vulnerable to catch the virus as they venture out more frequently for work and household chores.

As per the Health Department, 7,586 people have been found infected with the vector-borne disease this year.

Of the total caseload, a majority of the cases have been reported from Mohali district (1,444) followed by Ropar (737), Pathankot (735), and Fatehgarh Sahib (622).

Of the 10 deaths in the state, three took place in Pathankot, two in Mohali and one each in Ropar, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Mansa and Moga.

Dr Arshdeep Kaur, state nodal officer, dengue control programme, said: “The department is monitoring the situation. Fogging in dengue hotspots has been intensified. People should get themselves tested for dengue even if they have mild symptoms.” Sources said there was under-reporting of dengue cases, especially by private labs and hospitals. The actual figure of infected people would be much higher, claimed a health official.

Besides, some districts such as Mansa, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur have reported low dengue testing figures. Private labs and hospitals are not reporting the cases despite dengue being a notified disease. To make matters worse, some private labs in the state are reportedly overcharging for the dengue test notwithstanding a government-mandated cap of Rs 600.

Private labs charged between Rs 700 and Rs 1,000, the sources said.

The Patiala administration has already ordered an inquiry into the matter.

#dengue