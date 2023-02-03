7 lakh persons getting subsidised wheat in Punjab ineligible, finds survey

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, February 2

Nearly seven lakh persons have been found ineligible for getting subsidised wheat under the National Food Safety Act during the ongoing verification drive of beneficiaries started by the Food and Supply Department last year.

These include 45,000 who are dead, but wheat is being claimed in their names.

Though the verification drive of only 54 per cent beneficiaries has been done, it is expected to be completed this month.

7.7% ration cards cancelled Rahul Bhandari, Principal Secretary, Food and Supply Department, said 54.37% of the ration cards had been verified of which almost 7.7% holders were found ineligible.

From a total of 40.68 lakh ration card holders, they had cancelled nearly 9,400 ration cards, he said. Centre imposed Cut in wheat quota The drive has been necessitated after the Government of India had imposed a cut on the total wheat allocated to the state since the third quarter of the FY.

Against 2.36L MT required to be distributed to 1.57 crore beneficiaries, the Centre allocated 2.12L MT.

Official sources have said 1.70 lakh ration cards have been found to be ineligible in a door-to-door survey being done by the DCs in each district, which translates into 6.80 lakh beneficiaries.

With the government subsidy to each beneficiary being Rs 100 per month (for 5 Kg), the removal of ineligible beneficiaries will help the state save Rs 81 crore per annum.

The state government is seeking data from the Punjab Mandi Board about farmers, who earn over Rs 2 lakh per annum (through J forms), from Punjab State Power Corporation Limited about those whose monthly power bills are between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 and those whose monthly bill is over Rs 2,000 and from the Social Security Department regarding those who have died recently.

This will help the government to decide on the actual annual income of the present beneficiaries and reassess if they are in need of the subsidised foodgrain under the NFSA.

The issue will also come up for discussion during the meeting of DCs with the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday.