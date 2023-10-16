8,500 take part in run against drugs in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 15

A record number of about 8,500 people above 12 years participated in the fourth “Run against Drugs” marathon that was flagged off at 6.30 am at Bhagat Singh Chowk here by MLA Sandeep Jakhar.

Jakhar Trust members Gurbachan Singh Saran and Jaiveer Jakhar, Bharat Krishak Samaj chairman Ajayveer Jakhar and Mayor Vimal Thatai were also present. MLA Jakhar also ran in the marathon. About 50 per cent of the participants were girls. The MLA said with the aim of taking the youth away from drugs, the trust had been organising various competitions. In the first marathon, the number of participants was 2,000. It increased to 4,000 in the second and 6,000 in the third event in which Olympian Pargat Singh had also participated.

