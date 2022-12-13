8,755 drug smugglers arrested in five months

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

The Punjab Police have arrested 8,755 drug smugglers, including 1,244 kingpins, since July 5 this year. A total of 6,667 FIRs have been registered, of which 746 are related to commercial quantity.

Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill on Monday said the police teams have seized 325.55-kg heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon-and-search operations in drug-affected areas, besides putting up nakas at vulnerable routes across the state. Additionally, 147.5-kg heroin was seized from seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, taking the total seizure to 473.05 kg in just five months, he said.

Besides heroin, the IGP said police have also seized 350-kg opium, 355-kg ganja, 211-quintal poppy husk and 28.96 lakh tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids from across the state.

He said the Punjab Police, in coordination with the BSF, have seized 15.34-kg heroin dropped via drones in just a week.

