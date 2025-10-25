8 booked for trespass, assault on social activist

A case has been registered against eight persons for indulging in hooliganism in the Sant Nagar locality here.

Eighteen persons had allegedly trespassed into the house of Sunil Kumar, a bhajan singer, known for raising concerns over the sale of illegal liquor and drug peddling in the locality.

In the case registered under various Sections of the BNS, eight suspects were identified as Gautam Sarbata, Lucky Sarbata, Sumit, Mukesh, Aman, Aditya, Mukesh Pandit and Luxmi Narain, alias Gurdit. Ten more miscreants are yet to be identified.

Sunil Kumar said some persons, carrying sharp weapons and sticks, forced their entry into his house at 11 pm on Thursday and attacked his family. Even when he tried to escape with his two minor children, he sustained injuries and was admitted to the Civil Hospital for treatment. People living nearby said during the two-hour violence, they too hid in their homes, while the miscreants destroyed their household items. Sunil said holding an old grudge against him, the miscreants targeted his house and the family now.

Residents in the colony said the police had carried out searches in this colony several times and seized illegally smuggled liquor also, but the drug and liquor mafia continued to rule the roost.