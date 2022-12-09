8 cellphones seized from Ferozepur jail

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur, December 8

Eight mobile phones have been seized in three separate cases from the Central Jail premises in Ferozepur.

According to sources, an undertrial, Thomas of Makhu, was booked under the Prisons Act following the seizure of a mobile phone from barrack number five.

In another case, two abandoned packets lying in the garden area were search and three mobile phones, along with ten packets of cigarette and four data cables were found from them. One unidentified person was booked in this case.

In the third case, four mobile phones were seized during the checking of barrack number three of block number two, following which an FIR was registered against unidentified persons.

