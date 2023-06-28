Rs 8-cr honorarium for anganwadi workers: Minister

Chandigarh, June 27
Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development Dr Baljit Kaur today said the honorarium of Rs 8.2 crore for anganwadi workers and helpers would be released to cover maximum beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.
The minister said the government was continuously making efforts for the welfare of women, especially pregnant and lactating women. — TNS
