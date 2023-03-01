8 DEOs fail to attend orientation programme, served notices

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

The Education Department has sought explanation from 27 officials of the department, including eight district education officers (DEOs), who failed to attend the one-day orientation programme organised just before the launch of the admission session.

The programme held on February 17 in Mohali but 27 officials failed to attend it. Taking serious note of their absence, in an order issued today, Director General of School Education Vinay Bublani sought explanation from them within two days. If they failed to give satisfactory reply, disciplinary action will be initiated.

The district education officers, who have been issued notices, include Prabhjit Kaur of Muktsar, Sukhbir Singh of Fazilka, Jugraj Singh of Amritsar, Renu Bala of Barnala, Harinder Singh Bhullar of Mansa, Sushil Nath of Fatehgarh Sahib, Bhupinder Kaur of Mansa and Shiv Raj Kapur of Sangrur. Principals and BPEOs have issued show-cause notices.