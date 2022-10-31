8 drug peddlers nabbed

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 30

The police have held eight drug peddlers, including two women.

Sarabjit Kaur of Gobind Pura Bathinda and Sarvjit Kaur Binder of Maur Mandi Bathinda were held as they were reportedly carrying 15-kg poppy husk at Satipura near Abohar-Hanumangarh Road. Three persons — Mohinder Singh and Vikas of Khari Khurd and Hans Raj of Sriganganagar — were held when 25-kg poppy husk was seized from their car.

Mohan Lal of Dabla was held with 7-kg poppy husk.

The police seized 12-gm heroin from Rajpal Singh Raju of Khunja and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi of Peerkamria village. All the peddlers have been booked under the NDPS Act.

