8 held with illicit liquor

Our Correspondent

Mansa: The police have made large seizures of liquor and other intoxicating substances in the last two days. Mansa SSP Deepak Pareek said: “In separate raids, we have registered seven cases and arrested eight persons with 230 litres of lahan (illicit liquor) and 3 kg of poppy husk.” TNS

Cow killing: Inaction alleged

Abohar: To protest the killing of a cow on March 3 near the old railway quarters here, various social organisations, alleging police inaction, took out a protest march in the city on Monday.