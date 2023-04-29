8 kg drugs seized near border in Amritsar sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

The Border Security Force has seized 8 kg of narcotics, suspected to have been dropped by a drone near the International Border in the Amritsar sector on Friday.

“Based on specific information, the BSF launched a search operation on the outskirts of Kakkar village in Amritsar district on April 28 morning,” a BSF officer said.

During the search, the troops found five packets of narcotic substance, weighing about 8 kg and packed as a single consignment, from the fields, he added.

The consignment appears to have been dropped by a drone. Eight luminous strips were found attached to the consignment. On Thursday, the BSF had seized over 2 kg of heroin and opium after shooting down a drone in the same sector.