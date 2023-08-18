8 kg heroin seized, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 17

Striking yet another blow to the narcotic smuggling network, the Jalandhar Rural Police on Thursday arrested a drug smuggler identified as Joga Singh of Rajapur village in Ludhiana and seized 8 kg heroin from his possession, said Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav here on Thursday.

“Joga is an international drug smuggler, who swam to area in Pakistan to retrieve the heroin consignment smuggled from trans-border networks,” he said, adding that the accused was wanted in multiple cases under the NDPS Act. His two accomplices were earlier arrested by the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar.

The SSOC, Amritsar, had busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of a drug smuggler identified as Shinder Singh after recovering a consignment of 10 kg heroin and Rs 1.5 lakh from him, while woman drug smuggler Amandeep Kaur linked to the module has also arrested with 1 kg heroin. After recovering 8 kg heroin from Joga Singh, the total effective recovery of heroin from the module has touched 22 kg.

The DGP said there were inputs that Shinder Singh and his accomplices had procured a big consignment of heroin.

