8 km from Modi's rally in Jalandhar, farmers raise anti-PM slogans

Jalandhar, May 24

Despite the house arrests and detentions made by the state and Centre intelligence teams ahead of the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, some farmers finally managed to reach the highway, leading to the rally site this evening.

They, however, were stopped by cops around 8 km from the venue.

Senior police officers, including Jalandhar ADCP Aditya, SP, Phagwara, Rupinder Kaur, Anti-Riot Force, Gujarat Police, and CRPF teams reached the spot around 4:30 pm (an hour before the rally time) and got heavy containers parked to block the service lanes and part of the highway to ensure that only regular traffic could move. The farmers stood along the highway and raised slogans against Modi.

BKU (Doaba) leader Manjit Rai and other union leaders Satnam Singh Sahni and Pala Mauli were detained this morning. “I was taken to my house and was kept for four hours. The police let me off on a condition not to march to Jalandhar and hold protest at Phagwara. But we marched and gathered at the Phagwara grain market around 2 pm. We gave them the assurance that we will not hinder the traffic and only hold a symbolic protest,” Rai said.

