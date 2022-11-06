8 mobiles seized, 8 booked

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur: Eight mobile phones have been seized in three separate cases from inside the Central Jail here. Following this, six undertrials and a prisoner, besides one unidentified person, have been booked. The latest seizure means more than 70 mobiles have been seized from inside the jail premises in the past month. OC

PM invited for March 23 event

Chandigarh: Shaheed Bhagat Singh Welfare Society members from Khatkar Kalan met Punjab BJP president Ashwini Sharma and extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend a function to commemorate the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh on March 23 next year. TNS

Mass leave by workers

Sangrur: Hundreds of contractual employees, under the banner of Theka Mulazam Sangharsh Morcha, have announced that they would go on mass leave on November 15 and 16. They have been demanding the regularisation of their services. TNS

Convention at Dhuri

Sangrur: Members of MGNREGA Karamchari Union organised a state-level convention and a protest march in Dhuri to demand the regularisation of their services. They ended their protest after the authorities fixed their panel meeting with senior officials on November 23 in Chandigarh.