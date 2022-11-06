8 mobiles seized, 8 booked

Ferozepur: Eight mobile phones have been seized in three separate cases from inside the Central Jail here. Following this, six undertrials and a prisoner, besides one unidentified person, have been booked. The latest seizure means more than 70 mobiles have been seized from inside the jail premises in the past month. OC
PM invited for March 23 event
Chandigarh: Shaheed Bhagat Singh Welfare Society members from Khatkar Kalan met Punjab BJP president Ashwini Sharma and extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend a function to commemorate the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh on March 23 next year. TNS
Mass leave by workers
Sangrur: Hundreds of contractual employees, under the banner of Theka Mulazam Sangharsh Morcha, have announced that they would go on mass leave on November 15 and 16. They have been demanding the regularisation of their services. TNS
Convention at Dhuri
Sangrur: Members of MGNREGA Karamchari Union organised a state-level convention and a protest march in Dhuri to demand the regularisation of their services. They ended their protest after the authorities fixed their panel meeting with senior officials on November 23 in Chandigarh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...