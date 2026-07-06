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Home / Punjab / 8-month-pregnant woman killed in bus accident near Ferozepur

8-month-pregnant woman killed in bus accident near Ferozepur

Victim, due to deliver in August, was returning home after a routine medical check-up when the accident occurred

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Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 09:30 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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An eight-month-pregnant woman was killed after her two-wheeler was allegedly hit by a private bus near Sodhewala village on the Ferozepur–Mallanwala Road on Sunday night.

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The deceased was identified as Veerpal Kaur (30), a resident of Gol Bagh in the city area. According to information, she was eight months pregnant and was due to deliver her baby in August.

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Ravinder Kaur, a relative of the deceased, alleged that Veerpal was returning home after a routine check-up when a speeding private bus rammed into her two-wheeler. The impact threw her onto the road, causing severe head injuries. She succumbed to her injuries at the spot.

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The bus driver allegedly fled the scene after the accident and abandoned the vehicle a short distance away. However, he was later taken into custody by the police.

On receiving information about the incident, personnel of the Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) and the city police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

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DSP (City) Sukhwinder Singh said the police had initiated an investigation into the incident. He added that the bus had been impounded and further action would be taken based on the statements of the victim’s family members and the findings of the investigation.

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