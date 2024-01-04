8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 4

Just eight months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday quashed the FIR regarding her after ruling that the continuation of criminal proceedings would amount to an abuse of the process of law.

She and two others had moved the high court for quashing the FIR registered under the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the provisions of the IPC at a police station in Ludhiana after claiming that the case was "nothing but political witch-hunt on State of Punjab’s part”. Her “first and foremost ground” for seeking the quashing of the proceedings was that the FIR was politically motivated at the instance of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Justice Anoop Chitkara observed that the offence falling under the provisions of the SC/ST Act was invoked against the petitioner on the allegations that the driver of a car she was travelling in rammed the recklessly driven vehicle into the complainant, caused injury and damaged her mobile phone. Bhawana also allegedly insulted her by publicly using indicative words against her caste.

Justice Chitkara asserted it remained undisputed that the accused/petitioner had no personal knowledge of the victim's or her family's caste. As such, the court could not presume that the accused was aware of the victim's caste or tribal identity. Given this, the primary burden was on the complainant to establish this knowledge. Neither the State, nor the complainant, mentioned that the petitioner was aware of the victim's caste, and their conspicuous silence speaks more than the words.

“In the peculiar facts and circumstances, it is a fit case where the continuation of criminal proceedings shall amount to an abuse of the process of law, and the Court invokes its inherent jurisdiction under Section 482 of the CrPC and quashes the above captioned FIR and all subsequent proceedings qua the petitioner,” Justice Chitkara ruled.

Senior advocates RS Rai and Chetan Mittal with counsel Gautam Dutt appeared before the Bench on the petitioners’ behalf.