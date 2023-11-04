8 months on, High Court dismisses plea in Ajnala police station attack case

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 3

Eight months after an armed mob headed by self-proclaimed leader of “Waris Punjab De” Amritpal Singh allegedly attacked a police station in Ajnala, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today denied regular bail to three accused after observing that the material placed before the court “brought to full glare the antagonist state of affairs prevailing in the state of Punjab”.

One of the accused, claiming himself to be a senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), had sought regular bail in the FIR dated February 24 for attempt to murder and other offences, registered at the Ajnala police station in Amritsar Rural.

Justice Kuldip Tiwari said the record’s perusal showed that many Punjab Police functionaries — including senior officials up to the rank of Superintendent of Police — had suffered injuries in the violence perpetrated by the mobsters.

Justice Tiwari said it would be significant to record here that some of the co-accused in the FIR, including Amritpal Singh, had been shifted outside the state and were lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam after the invocation of the NSA.

Justice Tiwari added that the incident had shocked the conscience of the entire nation, where an unlawful mob, under the influence of Amritpal Singh, had taken law into its own hands by attacking a police station with the ill intention to get an associate released from police custody, instead of taking legal recourse.

The “show of strength” by the mobsters leading to the violent act depicted that the mobsters, including the petitioner, considered themselves above the “Rule of Law” and threw a challenge to the state’s sovereignty and integrity. They exhibited future intentions to take law into their own hands just to achieve their own sense of justice.

“Moreover, since the material placed before this court brings to full glare the antagonist state of affairs prevailing in Punjab, this court cannot abdicate its constitutional role and turn a blind eye to the suffering of the common man,” Justice Tiwari said.

He said: “It will be a travesty of justice if, despite the grave allegations, the petitioner is enlarged on bail. The present matter needs to be dealt with in a realistic manner and with the sensitivity which it deserves.”