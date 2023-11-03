8 months on, Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses plea in police station attack case

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 3

Eight months after a mob armed with deadly weapons headed by self-proclaimed leader of “Waris Punjab De” Amritpal Singh allegedly attacked a police station in Ajnala, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday denied regular bail to three accused after observing that material placed before the court “brought to full glare the antagonist state of affairs prevailing in the State of Punjab”.

One of the accused, claiming himself to be a senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), had sought regular bail in the FIR dated February 24 for attempt to murder and other offences registered at Ajnala police station in Amritsar Rural.

Justice Kuldip Tiwari asserted the record’s perusal showed many Punjab Police functionaries, including senior officials up to the rank of Superintendent of Police, suffered injuries in the violence perpetrated by the mobsters.

Justice Tiwari observed it would be significant to record here that some of the co-accused in the FIR, including Amritpal Singh, had been shifted outside the State of Punjab and were lodged in Dibrugarh Jail at Assam after the invocation of the National Security Act,

Justice Tiwari also observed the incident shocked the conscience of the entire nation, where an unlawful mob under Amritpal Singh’s influence took the law into their own hands by attacking a police station with an ill intention to get one of their associates released from police custody instead of taking legal recourse.

The “show of strength” by the mobsters leading to the violent act depicted that the mobsters, including the petitioner, considered themselves above the “Rule of Law” and threw a challenge to the State’s sovereignty and integrity. They also exhibited future intentions to take law into their own hands just to achieve their own sense of justice

Justice Tiwari added the court did not find merit in the petitions and was impelled to dismiss the same after considering the “discussion”, especially surge in violent incidents, against the State functionaries by mobs posing a threat not only to the society’s social fabric, but also to the law enforcement agencies.

“Moreover, since the material placed before this Court brings to full glare the antagonist state of affairs prevailing in the State of Punjab, this Court cannot abdicate its constitutional role and turn a blind eye to the suffering of the common man. It will be a travesty of justice if, despite grave allegations, the petitioner is enlarged on bail. The present matter needs to be dealt with in a realistic manner and with the sensitivity which it deserves else the faith of the common man in the law dispensing agencies would erode,” Justice Tiwari concluded.