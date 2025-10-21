DT
8 Punjab youth stranded in Kazakhstan after 'travel fraud'; forced into labour

8 Punjab youth stranded in Kazakhstan after 'travel fraud'; forced into labour

Victims allege they were duped by a local agent with promises of lucrative driver jobs; ordeal came to light after one youth's call to local leader

Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 11:46 AM Oct 21, 2025 IST
A video showing the youths working as labourers in snow-covered areas of Kazakhstan has gone viral on social media, highlighting their plight.
Eight youth from Punjab, mostly from the Ropar district, are stranded in Kazakhstan after allegedly falling victim to a travel scam.

The youth were allegedly lured abroad by a local agent with promises of lucrative driver jobs but were instead forced to perform hard labour under inhumane conditions.

A video showing the youths working as labourers in snow-covered areas of Kazakhstan has gone viral on social media, highlighting their plight.

According to reports, the stranded workers are enduring extreme distress, including freezing cold, hunger, and abuse. They are allegedly forced to carry heavy loads over long distances in mountainous terrain and live in cramped metal containers without adequate food or safety measures.

The situation came to light when Harvinder Singh, one of the victims from Nangal, contacted BJP district president Ajayvir Singh Lalpura.

In an emotional phone call, Harvinder described the severe hardships faced by himself and his companions.

Those reportedly stranded include Manjit Singh, Amarjit Singh, Hardeep Singh, Avtar Singh, and Harvinder Singh, among others. The victims allege that a local travel agent promised stable employment and good living conditions abroad but instead pushed them into exploitative and unsafe situations.

Expressing grave concern over the incident, Ajayvir Singh Lalpura said it was heartbreaking to learn that Punjabi youth were being subjected to such harsh treatment abroad.

“Eight people are living in small containers without proper food, rest, or safety. It is shameful that the sons of the sacred land of Anandpur Sahib, known for courage and sacrifice, are suffering humiliation and exploitation on foreign soil,” Lalpura said.

He added that he would raise the issue with central authorities to ensure the safe return of the stranded youth.

Sources said that the parents of the affected individuals have also met Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, urging the government to take immediate action to bring their children back to India.

