8-year-old girl mauled to death by stray dogs in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
The incident took place around 8.30 am when the girl had stepped out of her house before leaving for school
An eight-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at a village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday morning, the police said.
The deceased has been identified as Saloni, daughter of Pyare Lal, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was residing at Kharal Khurd village under Tanda police station limits.
The incident took place around 8.30 am when the girl had stepped out of her house before leaving for school. On the way, a pack of stray dogs surrounded her and mauled her, the police said.
When the child did not return home for a long time, her family members began searching for her and later found her lying in a pool of blood on the roadside.
She was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Tanda, where doctors declared her brought dead, they said.
On receiving information, the police reached the spot, took the body into custody and began investigating the incident.