An eight-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at a village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday morning, the police said.

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The deceased has been identified as Saloni, daughter of Pyare Lal, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was residing at Kharal Khurd village under Tanda police station limits.

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The incident took place around 8.30 am when the girl had stepped out of her house before leaving for school. On the way, a pack of stray dogs surrounded her and mauled her, the police said.

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When the child did not return home for a long time, her family members began searching for her and later found her lying in a pool of blood on the roadside.

She was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Tanda, where doctors declared her brought dead, they said.

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On receiving information, the police reached the spot, took the body into custody and began investigating the incident.