icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / 8-year-old girl mauled to death by stray dogs in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

8-year-old girl mauled to death by stray dogs in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

The incident took place around 8.30 am when the girl had stepped out of her house before leaving for school

article_Author
PTI
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:18 PM May 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. File
Advertisement

An eight-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at a village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday morning, the police said.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Saloni, daughter of Pyare Lal, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was residing at Kharal Khurd village under Tanda police station limits.

Advertisement

The incident took place around 8.30 am when the girl had stepped out of her house before leaving for school. On the way, a pack of stray dogs surrounded her and mauled her, the police said.

Advertisement

When the child did not return home for a long time, her family members began searching for her and later found her lying in a pool of blood on the roadside.

She was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Tanda, where doctors declared her brought dead, they said.

Advertisement

On receiving information, the police reached the spot, took the body into custody and began investigating the incident.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts