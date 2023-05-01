8 years on, Punjab police conclude probe against dismissed cop Inderjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 30

Eight years after the Punjab Police registered a corruption case against then Inspector Inderjit Singh, the Punjab Police have concluded the probe and sought the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s permission to file a challan or the final investigation report in the matter before the trial court concerned.

FIR in 2015 FIR was registered following approval by ex-DGP Suresh Arora in 2015 while he was posted as chief director, Vigilance

The permission to file the challan is required as the high court had in March 2018 allowed the Superintendent of Police, Vigilance Bureau, to continue with the investigation, but not submit the final report without the court’s approval. The application is scheduled for hearing on Monday. The main case, “Court on its own motion versus the State of Punjab” is otherwise listed for hearing on May 4.

In its application before the high court, Daljit Singh Rana, Inspector, Economic Offences Wing Bureau, Mohali, stated that the investigation in FIR No 1 dated February 12, 2015, registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance bureau police station, EOW, Mohali, had concluded. After the completion of the probe, the report under Section 173 of the CrPC was to be filed before the court.

“In the view and compliance of the order dated March 15, 2018, the investigating agency beseeches permission of the court to present report/challan under Section 173, CrPC, in the present case in accordance with law,” the application added.

The FIR was registered following the approval and recommendation of former DGP Suresh Arora. At that time, he was posted as chief director, Vigilance Bureau. In an application before the high court, Arora stated: “Applicant-intervenor himself approved and recommended the registration of FIR No 1 dated February 12, 2015, against Inderjit Singh, inspector.”

Inderjit Singh has already been dismissed from service. Sealed-cover reports in the drugs case, opened following the high court directions on March 28, stated that it became obvious during the course of investigation that Inderjit Singh had been enjoying undue support from the rank and file of the Police Department as well as from outside since the very beginning.

The report further added the SIT’s investigation supported the allegation of extortion of huge amounts of money by Inderjit Singh from smugglers and other accused nominated in criminal cases under the NDPS Act cases registered by him while posted as inspector, CIA Staff, in Tarn Taran district from May 2013 to July 2014.

The final status report –– part of a trilogy –– also listed acts such as planting fake drugs to extort money from persons; failing samples in connivance with the forensic science laboratory personnel and/or delaying reports to benefit smugglers; nominating persons in the NDPS Act cases and extorting money to give them relief through discharge, bail orders and acquittals; and smuggling drugs from Pakistan with the aid of smugglers.