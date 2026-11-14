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Home / Punjab / 80 lakh to attend Shaheedi Sabha at Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab CM takes stock

80 lakh to attend Shaheedi Sabha at Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab CM takes stock

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:54 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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A sea of devotees at the Shaheedi Jor Mela on the premises of Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib. Tribune file photo
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With nearly 80 lakh devotees expected to visit Fatehgarh Sahib for the annual Shaheedi Sabha, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday directed the police and civil administration to make comprehensive arrangements for a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage.

Reviewing the preparations, Mann said the congregation was a sacred occasion to pay homage to the younger Sahibzadas — Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh — and Mata Gujri. He directed the authorities to repair roads leading to Fatehgarh Sahib on priority and prepare detailed traffic diversion plans. As part of the transport arrangements, 200 shuttle buses will operate from villages and adjoining areas, while additional e-rickshaws will provide last-mile connectivity.

Twenty Aam Aadmi Clinics will function during the congregation, while night shelters and accommodation facilities will be set up in coordination with gurdwara management committees.

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