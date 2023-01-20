80 liquor vends where Ludhiana's 'drug lord' Akshay Chabbra invested crores sealed by NCB

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, January 20

Around 80 liquor vends of two groups in Ludhiana---where the alleged drug lord, Akshay Chabbra, has invested money---have been sealed on Friday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The Tribune has reported in its news columns how Chabbra, arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau last year, has invested crores of rupees in liquor business. He had tied up with three other liquor contractors to invest his money in the two liquor groups in Ludhiana.

The NCB, investigating the money trail in this sensational drug case, had sought details of the money diverted by Chabbra into the liquor business, from the Punjab Excise department. Being the “proceeds of crime”, the central agency wanted the money given by Chabbra and his associates to be returned by the state Excise department. The latter, however, has expressed helplessness, saying the money was deposited in the state government treasury.

Highly placed sources in the government have told The Tribune that the excise department has already initiated an inquiry into the extent of involvement of Chabbra in the liquor business.

“So far, we have found that he invested in two groups (group is a single licencing unit), after we were approached by the NCB,” confirmed a senior officer in the department, adding that, they are also looking at other deeds signed with contractors for the 36 groups in Ludhiana Range (including 25 liquor vend groups that fall in Ludhiana city).

It is learnt that Chabbra had a 25 per cent stake in two groups of liquor vends - the Fortis Group and the Gill Road Group. The total revenue promised by A S Company, where Chabbra was a partner, was Rs 74 crore for the ongoing fiscal.

“The company had deposited Rs 3.50 crore in cash in June, when the liquor vends were allotted to them. Till November, they have not defaulted on making their monthly payment of licence fee,” said a senior officer.

Allegations

Akshay Chabbra has been accused by NCB of running an international drug syndicate. It is now alleged that he was using his side businesses, including his liquor business for money laundering. He would get raw heroin and other drugs and then use these to manufacture synthetic drugs. He had a meteoric rise after he became the kingpin of the drug cartel, the NCB has alleged.

