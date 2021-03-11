81 posts of patwari vacant, work hit in Muktsar district

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, May 22

The shortage of patwaris is adversely affecting the working of the Revenue Department in Muktsar district. Of the total sanctioned posts of 123, only 42 are filled while 81 are vacant. The district has 236 villages and total 118 patwar circles. In such a situation, one patwari is holding the charge of nearly six villages.

Sources in the department said the patwaris were overburdened, which was even delaying the disbursement of compensation to the cotton growers for the loss to their crop due to the pink bollworm attack last year. “The patwaris have to first prepare the lists of beneficiaries and then gather their bank details. They have to perform other formalities too. The process is thus taking time, but the farmers and labourers are lodging protests,” said officials in the Revenue Department.

District Revenue Officer Balkaran Singh said, “The government is aware of the situation. Therefore, the Cabinet on Wednesday gave a nod to hire retired patwaris on contract basis.