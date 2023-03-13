813 gun licences cancelled: Aman Arora

ANI

Chandigarh, March 12

In a major action against the ‘gun culture’ in the state, the government has cancelled the licences of 813 guns, Urban Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said on Sunday. Addressing a press conference, Arora said 813 arms licences had been cancelled in different regions of the state.

“Of the 813 arms licences cancelled by the Punjab Government, 87 are in Ludhiana Rural, 48 in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, 10 in Gurdaspur, 84 in Faridkot, 199 in Pathankot, 47 in Hoshiarpur, six in Kapurthala, 235 in SAS, 16 in Sangrur, 27 in Amritsar commissionerate, 11 in Jalandhar commissionerate and from several other districts have also been cancelled,” Arora said.

The minister said so far the Punjab Government had cancelled more than 2,000 arms licences. “Rules have to be followed for keeping a gun. There is a ban on carrying and displaying of weapons in public functions, religious places, marriage ceremonies and other events in state,” he said. The AAP leader said there were 3,73,053 arms licences in Punjab.