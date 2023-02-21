Rs 81L released for training of 3,252 students

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, February 20

To enhance individual employability of students of vocational courses in government schools, the School Education Department has released Rs 81.30 lakh as financial grants to help 3,252 students in getting a two-month professional training.

Each students will be provided Rs 2,500 as stipend for the two-month period. The shop, factory or the institution where these students will be sent to get the professional training will also pay a matching contribution to the students.

While sending the students for professional training, the schools will ensure that only such factories or institutions are selected which have absorption capacity to retain these students after completion of their training.

The training will start from April after the completion of annual board exams of Class 12 students.

