822 'hideouts' raided across Punjab to nab gangsters' aides

Chandigarh, September 8

In a crackdown against gangster-terrorist nexus amidst the ongoing drive to make Punjab a crime-free state, the police today conducted raids at suspected hideouts of associates/active supporters of gangsters across the state.

The simultaneous raids were conducted from 7 am to 11 am on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav. All residential and other premises of associates, relatives and friends linked with gangsters were searched in all 28 police districts.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said all CPs/SSPs were directed to depute police parties headed by inspectors/sub-inspectors to carry out searches to make the operation successful. The police teams were asked to round up suspicious elements, he added.

As many as 822 places of associates, relatives and friends linked with various gangsters were raided by over 350 police parties, involving about 2,000 personnel, during the operation, he added.

“Today’s searches were planned after the questioning of persons arrested during the busting of gangsters’ modules,” said the Special DGP.

He said several persons were detained for questioning during the operation and incriminating material seized from their possession. The material and data collected during the search operation was being examined, he added.