84 judicial officers reshuffled in Punjab

84 judicial officers reshuffled in Punjab

The order includes the transfer of several District and Sessions Judges
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:43 PM Apr 22, 2025 IST
In a significant administrative exercise, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the transfer of 84 judicial officers across Punjab.

Among others, district and sessions Judge Hari Singh Grewal has been posted to Chandigarh from Mansa on deputation against a vacant post.

The order also includes the transfer of several District and Sessions Judges, including Virinder Aggarwal from Ferozepur to Faridkot, Rajinder Aggarwal from Gurdaspur to Hoshiarpur, Sumeet Malhotra from Bathinda to Ferozepur, and Manjinder Singh (Member Secretary, Punjab State Legal Services Authority) recalled from deputation and posted to Mansa.

District and Sessions Judge Navjot Kaur has been transferred from Faridkot to Mohali as Member Secretary, Punjab State Legal Services Authority.

