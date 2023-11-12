'84 riot victims demand 5% reservation in govt jobs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 11

After failing to meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, members of the 1984 Sikh Katleaam Peerat Welfare Society today met Akal Takht Jathedar Raghbir Singh.

Surjit Singh, chief, 1984 Sikh Katleaam Peerat Welfare Society, said despite repeated attempts they could not meet the Chief Minister. He said they requested Akal Takht Jathedar to impress upon the government to accept their long-pending demands, including increase of widow pension to Rs 10,000 per month, and 5 per cent reservation in the state government jobs for the anti-Sikh riot victims.

Despite directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, 1984 riot victims residing in the state had not been allotted booths and houses, he said. The association members also demanded that the government should pass a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha to punish those responsible for the anti-Sikh riots.

They said the Centre had failed to punish the perpetrators of the 1984 riots in which around 10,000 Sikhs were killed in various parts of the country. They added that around 25,000 Sikh families came back to Punjab but the state government had failed to rehabilitate them.

#Akal Takht #Bhagwant Mann #Sikhs