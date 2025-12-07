85K to take state civil services exam

Over 85,000 candidates will compete for 331 posts of the state civil services as they appear for the PCS (preliminary) examination on Sunday. The examination will take place at 165 centres across five districts of the state and in Chandigarh.
The examination papers have been kept in two strong rooms, one at Patiala and other at Chandigarh. The exam centres are at Chandigarh, Patiala, SAS Nagar, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur.
