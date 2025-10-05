DT
PT
Home / Punjab / 863 gm crystal methamphetamine drug seized

863 gm crystal methamphetamine drug seized

Our Correspondent
Ferozepur, Updated At : 02:00 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
For representational purpose
The police arrested three drug peddlers and seized 863 gm ICE (crystal methamphetamine) drug from them.

SSP Bhupinder Singh said Ramandeep Singh (22), alias Ramni, of Habib Ke village was nabbed at a naka near Gulam Hussain village along the India-Pakistan border. Two mobile phones and 863 gm ICE was seized from him.

Investigation revealed that Ramandeep was going to deliver the consignment to Pinder Singh (22) and Shavinder Singh of Dan Singh Wala village in Bathinda district. Both of them were later arrested.

