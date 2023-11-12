87% paddy harvested across state, 17.56 MT crop residue generated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 11

As paddy has been harvested on 27.84 lakh hectares, around 87 per cent area, the state is rapidly inching towards conclusion of harvesting season.

According to the Agriculture Department, the total area under paddy cultivation was 32 lakh hectares. Of this, parmal variety was sown on 26.04 lakh hectares and basmati on 5.96 lakh hectares.

As a result, 16.92 metric tonnes (MT) of stubble has been generated from parmal and 3.27 metric tonnes of straw from basmati. Thus, the state has generated 17.56 metric tonnes of residue so far. In the coming days, 2.63 metric tonnes of stubble would be produced.

The light to moderate rains across the state has brought some relief as far as air quality is concerned. According to the government, the coming weeks would see more decline in the cases of stubble burning.

So far, the state has reported a total of 23,626 stubble burning cases this season. The number of farm fires have come down to 47 per cent from 70 per cent recorded last year.

Dr Jaswant Singh Brar, Director, Agriculture Department said, “Sowing of wheat commenced on November 1. So far, sowing has been done on 23 per cent of the total area. It is three per cent less as compared to last year.” For good harvest, the sowing should be completed by November 15.

