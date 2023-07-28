87 villages pass resolution against drugs

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, July 27

As many as 67 villages and 20 wards of Sangrur district passed a resolution to make their villages drug-free and oppose and socially boycott drug sellers today.

Congratulating a police team for achieving this milestone, Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla exhorted the public to come forward to eradicate the menace of drugs from the state to transform it into the ‘Rangla Punjab’. He said the police had not been leaving any stone unturned to nab the drug smugglers to break the drug supply, but the public support was a must to cut the demand.

The Special DGP said the strong force of over 1,200 police personnel under the supervision of SSP Surendra Lamba and SSP, Barnala, Sandeep Kumar Malik carried out search operations in drug hotspots identified in their districts.

