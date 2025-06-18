DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / 9.4 kg heroin, intoxicating pills seized

9.4 kg heroin, intoxicating pills seized

article_Author
.
Updated At : 12:32 AM Jun 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Ferozepur police have seized 9.4 kg of heroin, besides Rs 2.10 lakh drug money and 45,000 intoxicating capsules from the possession of six drug traffickers.

Advertisement

DIG Harmanbir Singh Gill said they had set up a naka on Sannher Road in Zira and signalled two youths on a motorcycle to stop for checking.

On the basis of their questioning, the police seized 9.4 kg heroin and Rs 2.10 lakh drug money, said Gill.

Advertisement

He said Harmesh Singh of Basti Machhiya was arrested, however, his accomplice, Ajay, managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness.

In a separate case, SSP Bhupinder Singh said they seized 45,000 intoxicating capsules from the possession of car occupants.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh of Bodia village, Raman Singh of Kalewala village, Kulwant Singh of Rau Ke Hithad village, Mandeep Kumar of Khai Feme Ke village and Gurvinder Singh of Nanakpura village.

The SSP said all five were drug peddlers who brought in large consignments from outside to sell in the region.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts