9.4 kg heroin, intoxicating pills seized

The Ferozepur police have seized 9.4 kg of heroin, besides Rs 2.10 lakh drug money and 45,000 intoxicating capsules from the possession of six drug traffickers.

DIG Harmanbir Singh Gill said they had set up a naka on Sannher Road in Zira and signalled two youths on a motorcycle to stop for checking.

On the basis of their questioning, the police seized 9.4 kg heroin and Rs 2.10 lakh drug money, said Gill.

He said Harmesh Singh of Basti Machhiya was arrested, however, his accomplice, Ajay, managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness.

In a separate case, SSP Bhupinder Singh said they seized 45,000 intoxicating capsules from the possession of car occupants.

The accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh of Bodia village, Raman Singh of Kalewala village, Kulwant Singh of Rau Ke Hithad village, Mandeep Kumar of Khai Feme Ke village and Gurvinder Singh of Nanakpura village.

The SSP said all five were drug peddlers who brought in large consignments from outside to sell in the region.