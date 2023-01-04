Rs 9.5 crore for Ramsara canal reconstruction

Abohar, January 3
The government has released funds for the renovation of Ramsara Minor, a major canal in the Balluana constituency.
MLA Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir said to provide water to tailend villages, the renovation of the old canal structure was required. He had on May 17 sent a request letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, informing him that a concrete lining of a portion of the Ramsara Minor (sub-canal) had been completed, but funds were not available to carry out the remaining work. Later, he had met the CM and Irrigation Minister Harjot Singh Bains in this connection.
He said the government had informed him that the Ramsara Minor, which supplies water to most of the villages in the Balluana constituency, would be reconstructed. In this regard, a grant of Rs 9.50 crore had been released by the government.
The reconstruction work will be done by adopting latest technology.
