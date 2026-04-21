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Home / Punjab / Hoshiarpur: 9.9 kg heroin seized, 4 held

Hoshiarpur: 9.9 kg heroin seized, 4 held

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Tribune News Service
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 08:45 AM Apr 21, 2026 IST
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The Hoshiarpur police have claimed to have busted an interstate narcotics and illegal arms smuggling module by arresting four persons. Around 9.925 kg heroin, two foreign-made .30 bore pistols, eight magazines and 40 live cartridges were seized from them.

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The district police, quoting DGP Gaurav Yadav, said the accused were in contact with foreign-based gangsters. They were involved in drug trafficking and the supply of illegal weapons in the region. The DGP said efforts were on to trace their links.

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Those arrested were Manjinder Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Pathralian village (Hoshiarpur); Shivam Bhandari of Dhina (Jalandhar); Sahil Masih, alias Monu, of Pakhoke Tahli village (Gurdaspur); and Ramel Roger of Garhshankar.

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