9 booked for illegal mining in Nangal

Nangal, August 28

The police booked nine persons, including unidentified drivers of four tipper trucks and three operators of poclain machines, for illegal mining in the Khera Kalmot area here yesterday.

Mining inspector Gurdit Pal Singh told the Nangal police yesterday that during a surprise visit at Khera Kalmot on August 27, the department had noticed illegal mining being done using four tipper trucks and two poclain machines near the Kalgidhar stone crusher. Another poclain machine was found digging mining material near the Gurkirpa stone crusher.

The police said the unidentified drivers of these vehicles and machines, along with two unidentified land owners, were booked under the Mines and Minerals Act.

