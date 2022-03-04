9 booked for murder

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur: The police have booked nine persons, including Youth Congress’ district chief, in connection with a murder of a youth in Zira. A couple of days ago, two unidentified persons had shot Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, at a restaurant. OC

Gangster dies in Ferozepur

Ferozepur: Gangster Bharat Bhushan, alias Bhola “Shooter” (30), died under mysterious circumstances at the Civil Hospital after he complained of chest pain. Bhola was a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. OC

Phones found, inmates booked

Muktsar: Acting on the complaint lodged by the Assistant Superintendent of Muktsar jail, the police have booked two jail inmates, for allegedly carrying cell phones inside the prison. A case has been registered. OC

4 held for thrashing student

Muktsar: The police have arrested four youngsters for allegedly thrashing a Class XI student. The staff overpowered them and handed them over to the police. Sources said the incident reportedly occurred due to molestation of a girl.