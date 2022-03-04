9 booked for murder

Ferozepur: The police have booked nine persons, including Youth Congress’ district chief, in connection with a murder of a youth in Zira. A couple of days ago, two unidentified persons had shot Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, at a restaurant. OC
Gangster dies in Ferozepur
Ferozepur: Gangster Bharat Bhushan, alias Bhola “Shooter” (30), died under mysterious circumstances at the Civil Hospital after he complained of chest pain. Bhola was a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. OC
Phones found, inmates booked
Muktsar: Acting on the complaint lodged by the Assistant Superintendent of Muktsar jail, the police have booked two jail inmates, for allegedly carrying cell phones inside the prison. A case has been registered. OC
4 held for thrashing student
Muktsar: The police have arrested four youngsters for allegedly thrashing a Class XI student. The staff overpowered them and handed them over to the police. Sources said the incident reportedly occurred due to molestation of a girl.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
Flight from Bucharest carrying 185 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai
Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomes the passengers
Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors for evacuating civilians
Moscow promises help as India scales up evacuation | 3,000 I...
US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders
'For last 200 years, US operated under Monroe Doctrine which...
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi at Quad meet
Focus on boosting stability, prosperity, peace in Indo-Pacif...