9-day police remand for gangster Bhagwanpuria in Arms Act case

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 3

The Jalandhar Rural Police today produced notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in the Jalandhar Sessions Court in connection with an Arms Act case lodged against him at Bhogpur in 2014. The court remanded him to police custody for nine days.

The court had declared him a proclaimed offender in the case in 2015, said lawyer BS Kahlon. The gangster, who had earlier been a kabaddi player from Gurdaspur, was brought here from Mohali where he is facing another case pertaining to passport forgery.

He was brought in afternoon amid tight security. All roads leading towards the court complex were barricaded. The police had also been deployed at the Civil Hospital where he was taken for medical examination.

Earlier, Bhagwanpuria was sent to judicial custody by a Mohali court today. The court had sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody in the same case last week.