9 flee govt de-addiction centre in Sangrur; 1 held, readmitted

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, January 6

As many as nine persons fled the district de-addiction and rehabilitation centre, Ghabdan Kothi, situated on the Sangrur-Patiala road, about 12 km from here last evening.

Of these, seven had earlier been arrested under the NDPS Act and sent by a court to the centre for treatment. One of them was later arrested and readmitted to the centre.

Talking to The Tribune today, Sangrur Civil Surgeon Dr Kirpal Singh said there were a total of 29 patients at the de-addiction centre. Of these, 19 patients had been arrested under the NDPS Act. Three police personnel were deployed 24x7 on the premises for their security, he said.

Dr Singh added that on January 5 at 7.30 pm, several patients attacked the staff at the centre and the police personnel and also damaged some property. Nine patients fled the centre, he said, adding that the police were immediately informed and the families of the patients were also informed about the incident.

SHO Gurmail Singh said the police had recorded the statements of the staff and a report in this regard would be sent to the higher authorities for further action.

