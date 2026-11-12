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Home / Punjab / 9 Punjab-origin men arrested as Canadian police bust interprovincial drug trafficking network

9 Punjab-origin men arrested as Canadian police bust interprovincial drug trafficking network

The arrests were made under Project Pink Panther, an investigation launched by the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) Organised Crime Unit in December 2025

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:49 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Investigators found that the drugs were being transported to Winnipeg through passenger vehicles, courier services, postal shipments and commercial airlines. Pic: iStock
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Canadian police have arrested nine men of Indian origin from Punjab and busted an interprovincial drug trafficking network allegedly involved in supplying cocaine, methamphetamine, ketamine and prescription opioids to Manitoba from different parts of the country.

The arrests were made under Project Pink Panther, an investigation launched by the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) Organised Crime Unit in December 2025. Funded by Manitoba Justice, the investigation focused on an organised crime group suspected of trafficking drugs from Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta into Manitoba.

Investigators found that the drugs were being transported to Winnipeg through passenger vehicles, courier services, postal shipments and commercial airlines. The consignments were delivered to designated properties, where they were stored before being distributed through various levels of the illicit drug trade.

On August 26, 2026, WPS investigators, assisted by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Peel Regional Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), conducted multiple searches at locations in Winnipeg and the Greater Toronto Area.

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The searches led to the seizure of approximately 29 kg of methamphetamine, 3 kg of ketamine, 1,800 LSD tabs and 31 grams of heroin.

Police also recovered approximately $126,000 in Canadian currency, six firearms, more than 800 rounds of ammunition, a conducted energy weapon and four vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz GLC300, Chevrolet Silverado, Chevrolet Cruze and Cadillac CTS.

The police estimated the street value of the seized drugs at approximately $970,000.

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Of the nine arrested, six were from Winnipeg and three from Ontario.

Those arrested in Winnipeg include Tarundev Singh (32), Devinder Singh (57), Amandeep Singh (47), Mandeep Singh Dutta (37), Karanvir Singh (24) and Maganpreet Boparai (25).

In Ontario, the arrested individuals were identified as Tarnvir Sandhu (37), Karan Joshi (34) and Manjinder Singh Sagoo (43).

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While Tarundev Singh, Devinder Singh and Karanvir Singh were detained in custody, Amandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh Dutta and Maganpreet Boparai were released on release orders.

In Ontario, Tarnvir Sandhu and Karan Joshi were detained in custody, while Manjinder Singh Sagoo was released on a release order.

The accused face various charges, including drug trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, firearm-related offences, possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of justice.

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