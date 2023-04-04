9 teachers injured in mishap in Jalalabad

Tribune News Service

Fazilka: Nine teachers and an MUV driver were injured after a tree fell on their vehicle on the outskirts of Jalalabad on Monday morning. OC

2 cellphones seized in jail

Sangrur: The Sangrur Jail authorities confiscated one mobile phone from jail inmate Gurwinder Singh and another was found lying near an almirah in the jail. “We have registered two FIRs and started further investigation,” said Head Constable Ajaib Singh. TNS

Free eye check-up camp

Abohar: The Banwari Lal Aggarwal Charitable Trust organised the 45th free eye check-up and operation camp here. Balluana MLA Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir was the chief guest on the occasion and was welcomed by patron Bhoj Raj Mittal and other officials of the trust. OC

‘CM Di Yogshala’ campaign

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced the launch ‘CM Di Yogshala’ campaign in the state for creating a mass movement to carve out a healthy and prosperous Punjab.

