9 teachers injured in mishap in Jalalabad

Fazilka: Nine teachers and an MUV driver were injured after a tree fell on their vehicle on the outskirts of Jalalabad on Monday morning. OC
2 cellphones seized in jail
Sangrur: The Sangrur Jail authorities confiscated one mobile phone from jail inmate Gurwinder Singh and another was found lying near an almirah in the jail. “We have registered two FIRs and started further investigation,” said Head Constable Ajaib Singh. TNS
Free eye check-up camp
Abohar: The Banwari Lal Aggarwal Charitable Trust organised the 45th free eye check-up and operation camp here. Balluana MLA Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir was the chief guest on the occasion and was welcomed by patron Bhoj Raj Mittal and other officials of the trust. OC
‘CM Di Yogshala’ campaign
Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced the launch ‘CM Di Yogshala’ campaign in the state for creating a mass movement to carve out a healthy and prosperous Punjab.
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled