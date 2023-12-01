9 years on, Rs 2 crore cotton drying machine lying unused in Malout

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, November 30

A cotton pre-cleaning and drying machine purchased by the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board for around Rs 2 crore from Nagpur in 2014 is lying unused at the cotton market in Malout since its inauguration.

As a result, some parts of the equipment have either gone missing or have been damaged.

This machine was purchased for the ease of cotton growers and the entire process was to be done at ‘no profit, no loss’ basis.

A market committee official, Malout, said the machine had a capacity to clean six tonnes of cotton per hour by weeding out leaves.

“Further, it was to be used to lessen the moisture content of cotton as per requirement and improve the quality of cotton fibre for marketing purpose,” said the official.

The market committee officials said, “There was a proposal to construct a shed for the machine to protect it from sunlight and rain, but the estimated cost was, too, high. Thus, the idea was dropped. The machine requires an engineer and eight skilled workers to operate it. Besides, some repair works are to be carried out.”

Amandeep Singh Kang, secretary, Market Committee, Malout, said, “The machine is not very useful as it only separates leaves from cotton and dries it. Further, the area under the cotton crop has decreased sharply in the region. The factories are purchasing cotton crop directly from the growers. Thus, the machine has been lying unused for the past few years.”

Some commission agents said an independent agency should conduct a probe why this machine was purchased and not made operational all these years.

Not very useful The machine is not very useful as it only separates leaves from cotton and dries it. Further, the area under the cotton crop has decreased sharply in the region. — Amandeep Kang, secy, Malout market committee

#Muktsar