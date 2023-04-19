90 criminal cases pending trial in Punjab against sitting and former MPs, MLAs

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, April 19
The Punjab Police on Wednesday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that no less than 90 criminal cases were pending trial in courts across Punjab against sitting and erstwhile MPs and MLAs.
In all, the State placed before the high court the details of 12 cases under investigation against sitting and erstwhile MP/MLAs.
Among other things, the high court was also told that investigation was on in the case registered under the provisions of the NDPS Act against Bikram Singh Majithia. “This case relates to the issue of drugs in the State of Punjab and is being investigated by a special investigation team,” it said.
The affidavit said FIR No. 2 dated December 20, 2021, under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, was registered at State Crime police station in Mohali against ex-MLA Majithia.
Giving details of the other matters with pending investigation, the affidavit said another FIR dated August 7, 2018, for attempt to murder and other offences was registered under Sections 307, 323, 148, 149 of the IPC and the provisions of the Arms Act at city police station, Kotkapura, against ex-MLAs Mantar Singh Brar, Prakash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal. “The first challan under 173 CrPC has been submitted by the SIT. Further investigation is still being conducted,” it added.
The affidavit, among other matters, also mentioned two FIRs against ex-MLAs Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Sangat Singh Gilzian.
“Earnest efforts are being made and directions have been issued to all concerned to ensure that investigation of the remaining 12 criminal cases is completed at the earliest. Further, field units have been directed to ensure proper follow-up of cases with the trial courts and send a fortnightly report regarding the progress made in investigation in the pending case FIR and cases pending trial to the office of Director, Bureau of Investigation, Punjab, Chandigarh,” it added.
