90% domestic consumers getting zero power bill: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said all the sectors, including domestic, agriculture and industry are getting uninterrupted power in the state and the government would set up a 206 MW hydropower project in Pathankot on Ravi river.

He was speaking on the occasion of one year completion for the free power guarantee that has benefitted every section of society.

The CM said the state government had on July 1 last year launched the guarantee to provide free power to the people. He said since then, 90 per cent of the households in the state are getting free power and have got zero power bill. He added that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that along with domestic consumers, the food growers are also getting free and uninterrupted power in the state.

Mann further said the farmers are getting more than eight hours of uninterrupted power supply and elated farmers are sharing the videos regarding and expressing gratitude to the state government. The CM stated that apart from it, the state government has paid subsidy worth Rs 20,200 crore to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.

The CM said this has not been made possible by taking loans, as done by previous governments, but by checking pilferages and corruption. Due to concerted efforts of the state government, supply of coal from Pachwara coal mine that was stopped has been resumed after 2015.

“For the first time in history of the state, Punjab has coal stock of 43 days. Earlier, the threat of blackout loomed large in the state. Across the country, the governments are selling properties to earn money. We have started a reverse trend by purchasing a private thermal plant,” the CM said.