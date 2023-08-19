90 Gurdaspur hamlets suffer total crop loss

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, August 18

Life will never be the same for 30,000 flood-affected people as it may take years for them to come to grips with the financial implications and psychological impact of the calamity, which has left behind a ghastly trail of destruction.

Cane crop hit Sugarcane and paddy are the main crops in this area. These have been severely damaged. Himanshu Aggarwal, Deputy Commissioner

Village elders said it was with much difficulty that they had forgotten the horrifying consequences of the 1988 floods and now it would yet again take them a lot of time to come to terms with their losses.

On a conservative estimate, around 80 per cent of the villagers are already under debt.

Officials engaged in rescue operations said people living in villages located close to the Beas belong to the middle and lower-middle class. This, in turn, means that without any sound financial backing, it would be tough for them to deal with the financial losses suffered due to loss of crops, livestock and houses.

Civil Surgeon Dr Harbhajan Ram Mandy said, “Such traumatic events lead to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in 1988. These types of experiences are particularly insidious and hence we request villagers to seek professional guidance instead of dealing with the disorder themselves.”

DC Himanshu Aggarwal said the next big challenge would be to deal with water-borne disease. Doctors said gastroenteritis, dengue, diarrhoea and malaria were sure to set in once the waters recede. They said it would be a logistical nightmare in handling cases spread over as many as 90 villages.

“Even now, 15 teams of doctors are doing duty. A total of 20 boats have been requisitioned from the Army, the BSF and the NDRF for these physicians and para-medical staff,” he said.

Officials said there had been 100 per cent crop loss in all the 90 villages. The number of flood-prone villages has increased to 90 from yesterday’s figure of 52.

