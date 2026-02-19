A 90-year-old woman was murdered by a robber who stuffed her body inside an iron trunk at a village in Hoshiarpur, the police said on Thursday.

Advertisement

The victim was identified as Joginder Kaur, a resident of Bham village in Chabbewal area.

Advertisement

Her body was found late on Wednesday evening, stuffed inside the trunk and bearing injury marks on the head, they said.

Advertisement

The police have registered an FIR against a man named Daniel, who is from the same village, under Sections 103 (punishment for murder) and 331 (3) (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking to commit an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused allegedly entered the house with the intention of theft and killed the elderly woman during the robbery bid, they said.

Advertisement

Daniel is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him, they added.