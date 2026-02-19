DT
Home / Punjab / 90-year-old woman killed, body stuffed inside trunk in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

90-year-old woman killed, body stuffed inside trunk in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused allegedly entered the house with the intention of theft and killed the elderly woman during the robbery bid

PTI
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 11:47 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
Representational photo
A 90-year-old woman was murdered by a robber who stuffed her body inside an iron trunk at a village in Hoshiarpur, the police said on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Joginder Kaur, a resident of Bham village in Chabbewal area.

Her body was found late on Wednesday evening, stuffed inside the trunk and bearing injury marks on the head, they said.

The police have registered an FIR against a man  named Daniel, who is from the same village, under Sections 103 (punishment for murder) and 331 (3) (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking to commit an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused allegedly entered the house with the intention of theft and killed the elderly woman during the robbery bid, they said.

Daniel is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him, they added.

